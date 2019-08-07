Lake County highway superintendent terminated

The Lake County Commission took action following an executive session on Tuesday morning which removed County Highway Superintendent Dave Fedeler from his position.

Shelli Gust, commission administrative assistant, released the information to the media in an email message. She said: "Two actions were taken following executive session today: Motion to terminate Dave Fedeler as Highway Superintendent effective 8/6/19."

She did not indicate whether the motion passed. However, the second action taken suggested it did. "Motion to authorize Shelli Gust to open the position of Highway Superintendent, draft a job description and bring the job description back to the Commission for approval on 8/20/19."

Earlier in the meeting, the commission had approved overtime for county highway employees at Fedeler's discretion. He said that he would like to haul gravel on Fridays since "the roads are starting to firm up."

Commissioner Roger Hageman asked if county employees were willing to work on Fridays. Fedeler responded that they were "always asking for it."

Fedeler also indicated some work needed to be done on culverts and reported that overlay work had been completed.

Commissioner Dennis Slaughter cited the condition of the roads in making a motion to approve the overtime.

Commissioners also accepted the resignation of Dustin Jung in the Highway Department, which Fedeler said was disappointing.

Jung had received a $1-per-hour raise earlier this year, although commissioners did express some concern regarding the rate at which his wages were being increased. He had also been given approval to take time off to fight wildfires.

In other action Tuesday, the commissioners:

-- Approved a fuel quote from Farstad Oil, Inc., of West Fargo, N.D. Commissioners Slaughter and Aaron Johnson expressed displeasure at spending taxpayer dollars not only outside the county, but also outside the state. However, Gust said they were required to accept the low bid unless they had a valid reason to reject it.

-- Approved adding Aric Dierkhising, a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, to the Lake County Dive Team.

-- Approved a request from Travis Kreger to dig on the lawn of the Lake County Courthouse. He has a metal detector and wanted to look at things he finds. He said his holes are no more than eight inches deep and when he's finished, "you can't even tell I was there."

-- Approved a special malt beverage license for the parish picnic bazaar which will be hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at St. Thomas House on Lake Herman.

-- Supported exploring the possibility of purchasing the generator from Madison Care and Rehabilitation Center for use at the courthouse in the event of an electrical outage. Sheriff Tim Walburg and Rick Barger from Barger Electric described the generator and talked about required maintenance as well as installation costs. Walburg indicated the asking price is $15,000, and Barger said it could cost up to $23,000 to install depending upon whether the county needs to purchase a new switch.

-- Approved a contract with Prairie Village to provide security for the Jamboree. Three temporary deputies will be hired and will work in addition to three sheriff's deputies.

-- Denied eight applications for Poor Relief Assistance from Avera McKennan Hospital; Avera McKennan was seeking to recover costs for medical services provided in the amount of $437,883.60.

-- Approved a letter of contract with Banner Associates, Inc., for engineering services to prepare bid-ready plans for a bridge marked for replacement on County Highway 21. The plans will be submitted as part of an application for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG).

-- Approved a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy.