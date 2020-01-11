January 11, 2020

Madison commissioners to review 2019 budget actions

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 3:15 pm

The Madison City Commission will hear the second reading of an ordinance dealing with several 2019 budget transactions when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will also consider approving the year-end budget items that will allot money for unplanned spending.

They will hear an announcement about vacancies that will occur on the city commission in 2020, due to the ending of two current commission terms later this year.

The next meeting is changed to Jan. 21, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

