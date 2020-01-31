US-81 is open south of Arlington

ARLINGTON -- The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that US-81, four miles south of Arlington through Twin Lakes, has reopened to traffic after being closed for several months due to significant flooding in the eastern part of the state.

"Highway 81 is a major roadway in the eastern part of our state, so this closure has had a personal impact on both our people and our economy," said Gov. Kristi Noem. "This grade raise has restored access to help folks in this area get back to a normal routine. We will continue partnering with communities as we recover from the 2019 storms and mitigate future flood damage."

Work began on Aug. 19 and included raising the grade 3.5 feet, placing riprap, fabric, geogrid, striping, rumble strips, signing and guardrail. The guardrail installation was a needed safety measure due to the excessive dropoff from raising the road and deep waters of 25 feet in some locations along this section.

Motorists are advised to drive through the area with caution, especially during inclement weather. Continued high water levels alongside the road will create a higher incidence of ice during the winter months. The speed limit through this raised section will be 55 mph.

The department will continue to monitor water levels and plans to place additional dirt embankment on the in-slopes, extended drainage culverts and connect local roads soon. Long-term plans are being developed to make the grade raise work permanent in the next year or so.