Lake County Food Pantry opens doors to flood victims

In response to the unprecedented flooding throughout much of Lake County, the Lake County Food Pantry is offering emergency food resources to all who have been affected by this disaster.

"The Food Pantry's mission is to provide emergency food supplies to those in need," said Food Pantry Board President Jeff Nelson. "We welcome those impacted by the flooding to receive food supplies. We wish to do what we can to help those who have been affected."

The Food Pantry will continue its ongoing mission of providing food to those in need, regardless of the circumstances. However, it is making a special outreach to those who have suffered losses due to high water.

For the next few weeks, the Food Pantry will offer this "open pantry" program to help those affected by the flood.

Food supplies will be distributed by Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), which works with the Lake County Food Pantry. ICAP is located at 111 N. VanEps and is open for providing food each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Food Pantry welcomes donations of food or funds to support this initiative. Donated food (commercially packaged canned or boxed goods) can be delivered to First Presbyterian Church, 400 N. Egan, Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon or to ICAP's offices. Financial contributions can be deposited in the Food Pantry's account at First Bank & Trust in Madison or mailed to the Food Pantry, P.O. Box 61, Madison, S.D., 57042.