School Board will review closed-meeting criteria

The Madison School Board will conduct two official meetings on Thursday evening. The first meeting will handle the final business of the 2018-19 school year; the second will initiate the school district's new business for the 2019-20 school year.

The school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Room 400 at the high school.

In the second meeting, the school board members will hear the first reading of several school-district policy changes that include new criteria for allowing executive sessions. By state law, the school board may go into a closed session to discuss certain items. However, they must take any official action during an open session on the items discussed in a closed meeting.

The new criteria for closed meetings indicates that the school board members may move into a closed session to discuss any information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property related to any vulnerability assessment or response plan intended to prevent or mitigate criminal acts.

In addition, the board members may discuss any emergency management or response; public safety information; computer or communications network schematics, passwords or user identification names; guard schedules; lock combinations; and any blueprint or infrastructure record regarding any building or facility that would expose or create vulnerability through disclosure of the location, configuration or security of critical systems of the building.

The school board may also go into a closed session to discuss other security items that include any emergency or disaster response plans or protocols, safety or security audits or reviews, lists of emergency or disaster response personnel or material, and any location or listing of weapons or ammunition.

The school board members will conduct the first readings of other policy changes that include admission fees for extracurricular events. Among the changes, the price of admission for students in grades 1-12 and college and technical-school students with valid identification to home athletic events is set at $3 and the price for adults is set at $5.

The price of admission for students in grades 1-12 and college and technical-school students with valid student IDs to home doubleheader events is set at $4 and the price for adults is set at $6.

The school district will sell season passes at new rates: families at $110, adults at $60, and students at $30. The family rate shall apply to the person's immediate family members residing in a household, including children enrolled in a college or technical school.

The board members will review changes to the district's free admissions program that promotes senior-citizen involvement by offering free admission to activities for residents of the school district who are 62 or older. Those seniors can obtain a complimentary pass at the superintendent's office.

The school district will maintain a roster of all persons receiving a pass. The pass is valid for each succeeding school year after the date of issue.

Certain restrictions may apply if sanctioning agencies, such as the South Dakota High School Activities Association, restrict free admission to events held locally.

During the school board's last meeting of the 2018-19 school year, the members will consider:

-- Reviewing a real-estate purchase agreement.

-- Reviewing a demolition agreement.

-- Approving a budget amendment for the 2019-20 school year.

-- Approving a resolutions of thanks.

The school board will open its second meeting with the oaths of office for members starting new three-year terms in office -- incumbent Tom Farrell and new board members Angi Kappenman and Keith Bundy.

The board members will then elect the school board's president and vice president.

The board members will move on to consider personnel actions that include resignations from Lori Christensen as the co-FFA adviser effective on June 30 and Megan Janke as freshman girls' basketball coach. They will also review hiring Liz Gors as a summer food monitor, Joe Bundy and Dawn Wiebers as driver's education instructors, Wiebers and Maxine Unterbrunner as driver's education classroom instructors, and Danelle Keninger as head varsity girls' basketball coach.

The board will consider approving the hiring Jada Baltazar as an instructional tutor.

In other business, the school board members will consider:

-- Approving seven open-enrollment applications.

-- Approving The Madison Daily Leader as the district's official newspaper.

-- Approving the designation of bank depositories, including Wells Fargo Bank, First Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, and East River Federal Credit Union.

-- Appointing Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, as the treasurer of all funds of the school district and authorize him to sign all checks approved by the school board.

-- Designating the district's bonded employees, such as the business manager and bookkeeper, each at $100,000 and the activities director at $15,000.

-- Designating Lammers & Kleibacker as legal counsel.

-- Appointing Brooks as the authorized representative for the food service program, Title and IDEA federal funding applications and Superintendent Joel Jorgenson as authorized representative for all other federal and state programs.

-- Approving membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota-sponsored Emergency School Bus Assistance Pact.

-- Approving the publication of staff salaries for 2019-20 as required by state law.

-- Appointing the school district's standing committees.

-- Appointing Riki Hansen, Steve Millage and Stan Fods as surplus-property appraisers.

-- Designating the district's regular board meetings as scheduled on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in Room 400.

-- Adopting a set of district policies for the 2019-20 school year.

-- Approving the busing proposals for open-enrolled students with the Oldham-Ramona, Chester and Rutland school districts.

-- Discussing the date for a school board planning and goal-setting retreat.