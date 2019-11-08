November 8, 2019

Chester School Board meets Monday - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Chester School Board meets Monday

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 4:05 pm

Chester School Board meets Monday By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Chester Area School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.

After conducting routine business, the board will receive an update on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative from Janet Park; a report about the financial audit from business manager Kristi Lewis; and a report from elementary Principal Amy Johnson, who will provide information on the Veterans Day program and parent-teacher conferences.

Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will provide the activities director report, and Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve hiring Greg Kahler as assistant boys' basketball coach. Larson will also share strategic planning information, a presentation on the 2018-19 accountability report card, and information regarding a health insurance dividend.

Posted in on Friday, November 8, 2019 4:05 pm.

