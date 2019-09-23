DVN to open new Madison shelter

Patience and persistence have paid off for the Domestic Violence Network (DVN) which will be opening a new shelter in Madison early next year.

"We will continue fund-raising and pushing forward. We're going to make this happen at this point," said Christy VanDeWetering, DVN executive director.

The nonprofit, which provides a variety of services to help individuals live without fear, abuse and violence, recently obtained a conditional-use permit which will enable them to put two Governor's Houses with a connecting garage on a lot they purchased earlier this year. The lot is located on S.W. 2nd Street between Union and Blanche avenues.

"The railroad does run behind it, but it's a long, wide lot," VanDeWetering said.

The DVN obtained the support of neighbors as they worked to have the property rezoned and moved forward with the conditional-use permit. The next step will be to get a building permit.

Each year, the DVN serves approximately 150 individuals. Approximately 60 stay in the shelter, many of them children since the shelter serves family units. As an emergency shelter, their stay is normally 30 days or less.

Since 2016, when the organization began fund-raising for a new shelter, it has raised more than $105,000. The overall cost of the project, including land and items they will need to purchase such as appliances, is expected to be around $300,000.

"Fortunately, our existing shelter has the furniture and kitchenware we need," VanDeWetering said.

The design for the new shelter includes a two-bedroom house with a basement connected to a three-bedroom house with a basement by a garage and a breezeway.

"One of the houses will be used as office space. The other will be used for shelter space," VanDeWetering explained.

With this arrangement, staff will be available to provide assistance 24/7, but families in the shelter will have privacy. In addition, by having more office space, client confidentiality will be easier to maintain.

"If we have individuals come in to work with our clients, there will be space for it," VanDeWetering said.

She indicated the new facility will also have ramps and be handicap-accessible.

"We are going to be able to serve that population so much easier," VanDeWetering noted.

A final bonus will be the storage space in the basement areas. Currently, the organization can only keep a limited amount of emergency clothing such as pajamas and sweats on hand. With more space, they will be able to have more sizes, more colors and attire appropriate for different seasons for their clients.

"That will be a definite plus for us," VanDeWetering indicated.

In addition, the nonprofit will have storage space for the large donations of paper products and office supplies sometimes received.

Major purchases after the homes have been placed on the site will include flooring and appliances. While the DVN did purchase bunks for bedrooms in the new shelter, no other furniture or decorative items will be needed. Staff is considering the needs of their clients in making that decision.

"We want the houses to be very simple," VanDeWetering said. "For our clients coming to us, simple is less stressful."

Financial donations will continue to be accepted. Much of the money raised so far has come from small donations of $10, $20 and $50. However, there have been some larger donations and some organizations have held fund-raisers for the DVN shelter.

"A lot of people have been supportive of us over the last two or three years. All of it adds up," VanDeWetering noted.

She encourages people to make suggestions regarding grant possibilities in addition to making cash donations. The board has several individuals who are submitting grant applications where appropriate.

Individuals who wish to make an anonymous donation can do so at First Bank & Trust.