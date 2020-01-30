January 30, 2020

Scholarship need is focus of 2020 DSU Gala

Scholarship need is focus of 2020 DSU Gala

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:28 pm

Scholarship need is focus of 2020 DSU Gala By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Since the late 1980s, college costs have increased an average of 2.6% a year, creating a burden for students who are trying to build a better future for themselves with a college degree.

This is the reason for the theme of the 2020 DSU Gala, "One Night - One Cause," which is being held on Feb. 21 at the District in Sioux Falls.

"The gala is all about people coming together to support students, people who know the value of higher education and know that scholarships can help students get into school and stay in school," said Mark Millage, vice president of institutional advancement at DSU.

There was $1.3 million in scholarships given out at DSU last year, he said.

"Enrollment is rising, the achievement level of students at Dakota State is increasing, and the demand for financial assistance is growing for both academic and needs-based scholarships," he said.

To meet these needs, the goal for the 32nd annual event is to raise $150,000 for scholarships.

More than 300 people attended last year's gala, which raised $110,000 to support student scholarships. Organizers expect 400 to attend this year, and options are available for online giving. Sponsors for the event include Sanford Health, Journey Group, D.A. Davidson Companies, Great Western Bank, JLG Architects and Madison Lawn Care.

The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner and a short program. There are also live and silent auction items, including Elton John concert tickets, and packages to national league sporting events.

"More items are being added each day," Millage said.

They may be viewed at dsu.edu/gala and bidding will go live Feb. 17.

Tickets to attend the event are available at dsu.edu/gala through Feb. 3. Questions may be directed to the DSU Foundation office at 605-256-5693.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:28 pm.

