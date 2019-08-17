County commission has busy meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission will continue its budget discussions on Tuesday, when members meet at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the transfer of an alcoholic beverage license for Roadside Convenience/Chester 1st Stop after conducting routine business. Following this, the commission will consider a resolution regarding the reconveyance to the landowner of property held by Lake County under tax deed.

At 9:30 a.m., the commission will hold a second public hearing. This time, the issue will be a temporary special malt beverage license and two applications for on-sale licenses submitted by Cam Shafer of Sporty's Bar and Grill.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg will bring a personnel matter before the commission. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will present the 2020 Local Emergency Management Performance Grant agreement.

Commissioner Roger Hageman will present several matters related to the county Highway Department. These include personnel, job description, equipment and an application for a highway access permit.

Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will present four plats, a variance request from the Rustic Acres Hutterian Brethren, and two conditional use permits from Charles Wiseman.

The 2020 budget discussion will follow this with Commissioners Hageman and Aaron Johnson raising issues regarding the county Highway Department.

The agenda includes one discussion item: a sign on the bypass road near Egan Avenue for safety.