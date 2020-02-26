Doblar files petition for county commission seat

The Lake County Auditor's Office announced on Tuesday afternoon that a second petition has been filed for a seat on the Lake County Commission. John Doblar has filed as a Democrat.

Deb Reinicke, Republican, filed a petition in January. She currently serves on the commission and holds one of three seats open this year. The other seats are currently held by Roger Hageman and Dennis Slaughter.

Other county positions open this year are Lake County State's Attorney, Lake County Treasurer and Lake County Coroner. Incumbent Mark Rustand has filed a petition for the coroner's position.

Republicans who wish to file a petition for county office need 25 signatures; Democrats who wish to file need 27 signatures; and Libertarians who wish to file need a single signature. Their deadline for filing is March 31.

Independents who wish to file a petition have until April 28 to do so. They need 53 signatures.

The decision regarding whether a primary election will be held will be made after the deadline for filing has passed and will be based on the number of petitions filed.