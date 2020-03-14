Rserving helps employees, employers avoid workplace harassment

Some doubters wondered about the long-term effects that the #MeToo movement, the online stand that victims of sexual harassment took against abusers, would have on workplaces in the United States. Well, the staff at Rserving, a Madison-based online training provider, says that all 50 states have approved the company's Workplace Harassment Training course.

According to Robb Graham, Rserving's president, said that many states are enacting workplace harassment training as a requirement for employers to provide for their staff with New York state leading the way. Graham said Rserving started offering its workplace harassment course to New York employers about a year ago.

"Some of our customers were asking us if we could create and offer this course to them," Graham said.

Rserving was already providing online learning and certification courses to customers in areas that included the responsible serving of alcohol and tobacco, waiter/waitress hospitality, food safety for handlers, and food manager recertification.

Jessie Daw, an Rserving course designer, said employers across the country started placing more emphasis on healthy work environments in recent years.

"With the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, awareness around workplace harassment has increased dramatically, and victims are more likely to take action," Daw said.

Daw said the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported that a 50% increase in workplace harassment lawsuits occurred during 2017, and harassment victims received about $70 million in compensation.

According to Graham, during litigation, the courts look more favorably on employers who provide awareness training to their company staffs that educates against hostile workplaces.

Daw agreed with Graham, saying, "Many courts have acknowledged that when a business is proactive -- provides training and responds according to their policies -- (those actions) will likely decrease or avoid their liability when claims are made."

Along with New York, the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois and Maine are requiring prevention training in the area of workplace harassment, according to the Rserving staff.

Rserving's prevention training against workplace harassment is conducted online with each employee as "...an online course that each person takes on their own," according to Graham. The prevention courses are designed to meet different state requirements, such as training requirements of the course taking at least one or two hours to complete. Graham added that many states provided Rserving with guidelines as to what information the prevention course should include. Daw said the EEOC also provided information to help build the course.

Graham said that overall, the employees can complete the training work "at their own pace."

The harassment policy tips for businesses from the EEOC include:

-- Stating that harassment based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, or gender identity), national origin, disability, age (40 or older) or genetic information (including family medical history) is illegal and not tolerated.

-- Explaining how employees can report harassment.

-- Stating that employees will not be punished for reporting harassment or participating in a harassment investigation or lawsuit.

-- Requiring managers and other employees with human resources responsibilities to respond appropriately to harassment or to report it to individuals who are authorized to respond.

Federal, state and local laws may prohibit additional types of harassment, and those government websites may have additional information about those types of laws.