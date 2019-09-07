September 7, 2019

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 2:38 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the superintendent's office (Room 114).

Along with routine business, the board will hold student and staff recognition and hear reports from Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative, the AD/principal, business manager and superintendent.

Discussion will be held on the Oldham gym.

The board members will approve a tax levy request, the FY20 budget, a personnel report including a contract for assistant cook and concession stand supervisor, staff handbook and adjustment to travel meal reimbursement.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Posted in on Friday, September 6, 2019 2:38 pm.

