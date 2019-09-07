Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet

The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the superintendent's office (Room 114).

Along with routine business, the board will hold student and staff recognition and hear reports from Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative, the AD/principal, business manager and superintendent.

Discussion will be held on the Oldham gym.

The board members will approve a tax levy request, the FY20 budget, a personnel report including a contract for assistant cook and concession stand supervisor, staff handbook and adjustment to travel meal reimbursement.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14.