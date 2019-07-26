July 26, 2019

Lunch Menus

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 3:09 pm

Lunch Menus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Sweet and sour breaded chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, warmed pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lasagna, breadstick, apple crisp, cold cucumber salad

Wednesday: Southwest lettuce chicken salad, fruit

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit, bun

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple

Thursday: Turkey cordon bleu casserole, baked potato, peas, tropical fruit

Friday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Saturday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Posted in on Friday, July 26, 2019 3:09 pm.

