Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Sweet and sour breaded chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, warmed pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, breadstick, apple crisp, cold cucumber salad
Wednesday: Southwest lettuce chicken salad, fruit
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit, bun
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple
Thursday: Turkey cordon bleu casserole, baked potato, peas, tropical fruit
Friday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Saturday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, broccoli, fruit