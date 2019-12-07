Madison School Board to review district policies

The Madison School Board will hear the second readings of changes to two school district policies dealing with financial operations when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The second readings deal with language changes to policies dealing with school district officials' budget transfer authority, specifically related to transfers from the capital-outlay fund, and having district auditing conducted by an independent public accountant. After listening to the second readings, the board members will consider approving the revised policies.

After the approval of the meeting agenda, the school board members will consider approving recent financial transactions and personnel actions that include hiring Pattayaporn (Jum) Rukkusol as a weekend custodian, Nicole Johnson as a middle school paraprofessional, and Christa McDermott as an elementary office staff member.

The board members will review board policies related to bus violation reports to parents, student conduct on school buses, accident reports, school emergency plans, fire drills, emergency closings such as bad weather, vandalism, special use of school buses, bus transportation agreements, student transportation in private vehicles, food services management, meal account balances, web page-development and hosting, buildings and grounds maintenance, and facilities capitalization plans.

The board members will also hear the first readings of changes to two policies regarding entry devices and access to buildings and school bus scheduling and routing.