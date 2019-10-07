Accident west of Madison on Sunday

On Sunday at 8:05 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle injury accident west of Madison, at the intersection of SD-34 and 444th Ave.

A vehicle driven by Kevin Koerlin, 53, of Brookings, was traveling west on SD-34 and collided with another westbound vehicle driven by Andreana McKee, 41, of Winfred.

The investigation revealed that McKee was stopped at the intersection, attempting to make a left turn onto 444th Ave. after signaling, and was struck from behind by Koerlin's vehicle.

McKee was driving a 2009 GMC Acadia, and Koerlin was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500. Both vehicles were listed as a total loss and were towed from the scene.

Both drivers were transported to Madison Regional Health System for non-life-threatening injuries.

Koerlin was issued a citation for careless driving and no seat belt.