Ebsen's kitchen hit by stray bullet

A second report of a gunshot hitting a rural Lake County house while residents were nearby was made to local authorities over the weekend by the county register of deeds.

Shirley Ebsen said that she was in her home on Saturday taking care of three grandchildren when a bullet smashed through her kitchen window. At about 1 p.m., Ebsen had finished preparing a snack at her kitchen counter and bent over to hand the food to her grandchild. At that moment, an explosion hit the room.

Ebsen said that she thought something had landed in her kitchen sink, due to the noise generated from the incident. Although nothing had actually hit her, Ebsen also felt a slap across her shoulder blades -- likely from changing air pressure -- from what she later concluded was the bullet's shock wave.

She initially looked in her sink and found no damaged dishes, but several knickknacks and other items had fallen from the window sill. Then Ebsen took a closer look at the window and found a bullet hole through the glass pane and window screen.

The bullet had continued its course and smashed "...through the corner cupboard and continued toward the doorway (leading) to the basement." At the doorway, the bullet hit the doorjamb and was finally stopped by the wall behind the door frame.

Ebsen and her husband John live southwest of Lake Herman in the southwestern portion of Lake County. After the Ebsen house was hit, local authorities were called and two sheriff's deputies and a South Dakota conservation officer arrived at the scene.

According to Ebsen, the investigators dug the bullet slug out of the wallboard. According to Cody Symens, GF&P conservation officer for Lake County, the incident is still considered an open investigation.

Ebsen said she and her husband had given permission to deer hunters to use their land for hunting last weekend. However, after checking with that hunting party, it was determined that those hunters were not searching for wild game in areas near the house at the time.

Ebsen said the officers had also calculated the slug's course from the house to the general direction it flew from outside. After looking at the bullet's trajectory, Ebsen said the slug probably flew through a shelterbelt that consists of three rows of evergreens and then hit the house. She believes that whomever may have fired the rifle may not have seen their home.

"You really can't see the house through those trees," Ebsen said.

Of course, the circumstances don't help when Ebsen considers that -- had positioning or timing proved a bit different -- her family could have experienced a tragedy instead of a close call. While describing the incident on Monday, she soberly related the unforeseen danger from a single bullet to a sort of "JFK moment," in which a disaster arrives without warning.

This is the second time this fall that a bullet has struck a house in Lake County during deer season. The first incident occurred in late November when a rural resident said a slug hit the outside of his home south of Madison. A report about that incident was filed with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks.

The East River deer season ended on Sunday, but statewide, deer hunters will have an antlerless season from Dec. 14-22. South Dakota also holds a muzzle-loading rifle deer season from Dec. 1 until Jan. 1.