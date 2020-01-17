Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No service

Tuesday: Creamed chicken biscuit, diced potatoes, five-way vegetable blend, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Lasagna, breadstick, apple crisp, English pea salad

Friday: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, warmed apples, crackers

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish, company potatoes, cole slaw, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, apple pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetable, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Tater tot hotdish, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Oven-baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, apple crisp

Wednesday: Goulash, California blend vegetables, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, corn, pineapple

Friday: Subs, chips, green beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake sausage stick

Tuesday: French toast

Wednesday: Eggs, sausage and toast

Thursday: Long john

Lunch

Monday: Barbecued chicken on a bun, baked beans, pears

Tuesday: Chili, pears

Wednesday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, peaches

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots, strawberries

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, or pork fritter sandwich; baked fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork fritter sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked fries

Wednesday: Elem: Super Mexi tots with bread, or fajita chicken wrap; corn, bread. HS/MS: Super Mexi tots with bread, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; corn

Thursday: Elem: Chicken and noodles with bread, or mini corn dogs; peas. HS/MS: Chicken and noodles with bread, mini corn dogs, or egg salad sub; peas

Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; green beans. HS/MS: Chicken soft-shell tacos, crispy chicken sandwich, or Italian sub; green beans