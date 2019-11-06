Parties differ on garbage truck purchase

The city commissioners on Monday approved the purchase of a new garbage truck for the city of Madison's solid-waste collection program, but they also learned before voting that the mayor is looking at outsourcing the city's garbage collection and recycling programs.

Gary Gonyo, Madison's solid-waste and recycling director, presented a sales order from the Northern Truck Equipment Corp. of Sioux Falls to the Madison commissioners for a truck chassis and rear-load garbage packer. The cost for the 2019 International truck chassis and Heil PT1000 garbage packer amounted to about $175,400.

Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, told the commissioners that they had placed $250,000 in Madison's 2019 budget to purchase a new garbage truck.

Mayor Marshall Dennert told the commissioners that he was studying proposals to outsource the city's solid-waste collection and recycling programs. Dennert said contracting the collection programs with outside firms would save the city $175,000 that it would pay for a new garbage truck. Outsourcing would also eliminate the funding that Madison pays to Valiant Living to provide labor to sort recyclable materials at the recycling center. For 2019, Madison agreed to pay Valiant Living $61,150 to provide workers to sort recyclables.

Dennert said he had spoken to outside firms to take over the garbage-collection and recycling duties.

Dennert and Commissioner Bob Thill supported tabling the motion to purchase a new garbage truck until the outsourcing proposal was studied further.

In the end, the commissioners passed a motion to purchase the new garbage truck. Thill, Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Johnson and Mike Waldner voted aye and Dennert voted no.

Tree stump cutter

Gonyo and Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor, presented a sales proposal from the Vermeer company to sell Madison a new 67-horsepower tree stump cutter for $60,450.

McGillivray said the new stump cutter was a larger unit than the city's current machine, which is also more than 20 years old.

According to McGillivray, municipal workers are removing many of the city's ash trees due to the future threat from the emerald ash borer. Ash trees along city boulevards and on municipal property are under consideration for removal. The parks department is looking at planting other tree species as replacements for Madison's ash trees.

Commissioner Waldner made a motion to authorize city supervisors to spend up to $62,000 to purchase a new stump cutter.

DVN building waivers

The commissioners approved a petition from the Domestic Violence Network to waive building permit fees for two buildings that the organization wants to move onto lots in central Madison.

Deb Reinicke, a DVN board member, told the commissioners that the organization is scheduled to receive two state-built Governor's Houses in early December, possibly by Dec. 3.

The homes, which are manufactured housing constructed by state prison inmates, are intended for use as new domestic violence shelters that will serve Lake County. DVN has hired Amert Construction of Madison to install basements, a garage and utility connections for the two structures.

The value of construction for the structures is estimated at $290,000. The building permit fee was calculated at $1,293.50.

Reinicke asked for the permit-fee waiver on the basis that the DVN operates as a nonprofit organization. Don Amert of Amert Construction noted that city inspectors will need to perform fewer building inspections because the houses are manufactured off-site.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said the commissioners could base their approval for a waiver on the "nonprofit and prebuilt structure" reasons.

The lots where the two manufactured homes will stand have access to water mains, but construction workers will need to lay in a new underground wastewater line. Amert told the commissioners that the work crew would need to cut into Union Ave. to make the sewer-main connection.

Due to the seasonal lateness of the construction digging, Amert said the workers may need to pack the street-pavement cut with concrete as a patch for the 2019-20 winter season. When warmer weather returns, Amert said the work crew would remove the concrete patch and repave with street asphalt.

Comes said there was a possibility that the area's asphalt plant could remain in operation when the street work is performed.

Commissioner Thill suggested that Amert Construction could use a Josephine Ave. sewer connection instead of the Union Ave. connection. Brad Lawrence, Madison's utility director, noted that the Union Ave. connection was deeper than the Josephine Ave. connection, providing better assurance against utility-pipe freeze-ups.