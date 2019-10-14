October 14, 2019

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 3:40 pm

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the superintendent's office, Room 114.

In addition to conducting routine business, the board will be presented with an Act, Learn, Lead (ALL) Award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, receive the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative report, and receive reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer.

The board will appoint an ASBSD Legislative Action Network member and hold the first reading of revisions to school district policies and regulations regarding student wellness, equal educational opportunities, students' alternative instruction, school admissions and open enrollment.

The next school board meeting will be held on Nov. 11.

