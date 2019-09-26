SDSMA district meeting considers advocacy agenda

Area physicians met at Hillside Resort on Wednesday night in a district meeting of the South Dakota State Medical Association to discuss issues of concern, including legislative priorities for the next legislative session.

Robert Summerer, D.O., a surgeon at Madison Regional Health System and president of the SDSMA, opened the discussion by introducing some of the association's accomplishments and the advocacy agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

The SDSMA has been creating tools to help members address the opioid epidemic which has led some states to take legal action against pharmaceutical companies. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing some states with resources and support for preventing drug overdoses, South Dakota remains unfunded.

Summerer reported the SDSMA has produced two publications -- one on managing chronic non-cancer pain and one on managing acute pain -- which can be helpful both to physicians and to medical facilities in developing policies.

"I think these are well done. If you read through them, they have good advice," he told fellow physicians.

In addition, the SDSMA has scheduled a series of workshops which will provide information on medication assistance therapy specific for opioid or narcotic addictions.

Summerer talked about efforts on both the state and national level to bring transparency to the prescription drug industry. He said they have learned pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) sometimes receive discounts from manufacturers which they do not pass on to consumers.

They have also learned how pharmaceutical companies keep prices high after patents expire. Those companies which could produce a lower-cost generic product are purchased by the companies which patented the drug, which prevents a lower-cost alternative from becoming available to consumers.

"There's so much more we don't understand," Summerer indicated.

Two other key issues are surprise medical billing and insurance co-pays. The medical association supports independent dispute resolution to address surprise medical billing, and supports requiring co-pays to remain the same for an entire year after individuals sign up for a policy.

The SDSMA supports raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. This recommendation is based on research and also addresses the issue of young people obtaining cigarettes from a "social source."

In the last legislative session, the SDSMA supported a bill which limited the use of vaping in public places. When the issue of vaping-related deaths was raised in general discussion, one of the physicians in attendance noted a young adult has been hospitalized in the district due to issues related to vaping.

Summerer was pleased with a bill passed in the last legislative session which makes practicing telemedicine a viable option for rural physicians.

"We were pleased to get some legislation passed to get some parity for those who practice telemedicine," he reported.

Now those who see patients using this approach will receive payment comparable to payment received by those who see patients in person.

The SDSMA also supported legislation regarding Medical Orders for Scope of Treatment (MOST). This is a document which can accompany a patient from one medical facility to another and indicates the kind of treatment the patient considers acceptable.

"It's intended for people who are not going to survive 12 months," Summerer said.

Richard Holm, M.D., whose weekly column, "The Prairie Doc," runs weekly in the Madison Daily Leader, noted that in an emergency room, the wishes of family members will override the patient's written orders. Those in attendance talked about the need for individuals to make their wishes clear to family members.

"Use Thanksgiving as a chance to talk with your family," Summerer advised.

He reported the state Department of Health has not yet established a Maternal Mortality Review Committee to participate in the nationwide push to understand why maternal mortality is higher in the United States than in European countries. He indicated their efforts are currently directed toward efforts to participate in the CDC's National Violent Death Reporting System.

Summerer suggested possible reasons for a higher maternal mortality rate in the States. These include more highways, a more advanced age in childbearing, the challenges inherent in rural and tribal locations, and complications from alternatives to hospital birthing. Currently, the goal is to obtain information which will provide physicians with guidance.

Summerer reported on a bill which passed that prevents those under the age of 21 from facing criminal charges if they are stopped while using a prescribed medication appropriately. In the past, only those over the age of 21 could not be charged.

"We weren't trying to condone unsafe driving," he assured those attending the meeting.

Summerer spoke briefly on matters of personal concern to him, including rural medicine, the challenge of keeping medical students in the state, and physician health. The latter struck a chord with those in attendance.

Summerer noted that the suicide rate among physicians is twice as high as that of the population in general. He mentioned work stresses which also lead to failed marriages and substance abuse.

During the business portion of the meeting, discussion circled back to this. Holm talked about the support that doctors used to receive from one another by meeting in their local facilities to earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

District President Kenric Malmberg, M.D., of Brookings suggested that burnout among physicians can result from their sense of isolation. He noted organizational meetings can be beneficial.

"These meetings are helpful because people can get together and say, 'I am not alone," he said.

In addition to addressing one of the underlying causes of burnout, meeting can be beneficial because discussions can help physicians to better meet the needs of their patients.

"That's one of the joys of rural medicine. We get to sit down at the table with people with different specialties," Summerer said.

In his presentation, Summerer also spoke about the SDSMA Center for Physician Resources Health Leadership Institute, designed to help physicians become leaders not only at their local facilities, but also on a state and national level. He said the first cohort has graduated and a second cohort is beginning.

Among those to participate in the second cohort is Laura Hoefert, M.D., a physician at Madison Regional Health System.

Those in attendance also conducted a business meeting and discussed the benefits of SDSMA membership.