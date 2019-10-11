Chester School Board agenda set

The Chester Area School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.
The board members will hear reports from the business manager and principals. The superintendent's report will include:
-- select ASBSD delegate assembly member,
-- open enrollments.
-- surplus property: 22 access points, 4 switches, 2 servers.
-- resignation of Roland Luze, bus driver.
-- dissolve wrestling co-op, reinstate Chester wrestling and approve Ben Derynck as head wrestling coach.
-- strategic planning update.