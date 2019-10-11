October 11, 2019

Chester School Board agenda set

Chester School Board agenda set

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 2:47 pm

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Chester Area School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

The board members will hear reports from the business manager and principals. The superintendent's report will include:

-- select ASBSD delegate assembly member,

-- open enrollments.

-- surplus property: 22 access points, 4 switches, 2 servers.

-- resignation of Roland Luze, bus driver.

-- dissolve wrestling co-op, reinstate Chester wrestling and approve Ben Derynck as head wrestling coach.

-- strategic planning update.

Posted in on Friday, October 11, 2019 2:47 pm.

