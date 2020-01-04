Lake County commissioners to review 2020 salaries, wages

The Lake County Commission will consider approving the 2020 salary listing and wage scale by grade when it meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commissioners' meeting room, located on the first level of the Lake County Courthouse.

The county commissioners plan to start their Jan. 7 meeting with the election of commission officers for 2020 and setting the county commission's meeting dates and times.

At 9:10 a.m., the commissioners plan to hear any public comments and listen to the second reading of an amended ordinance that establishes a new speed zone on 241st St. near Chester.

The commissioners will also consider approving for 2020 county financial depositories, elections, county officials training and travel, claims, and board appointments.

In other business, the county commissioners will consider:

-- Approving an emergency management personnel action form.

-- Approving an IBM master services attachment for ServiceElite.

-- Approving a consultant contract between Lake County and the South Dakota Department of Health.

-- Meeting with Nels Nelson, county highway superintendent, regarding a bid award for a used dump truck with snow plow, optional right-hand wing, and optional slide-in sander.

-- Meeting with Sheriff Tim Walburg regarding a policy-manual change and jail contracts.

-- Meeting with Shirley Ebsen, county register of deeds, regarding personnel.

The commissioners will schedule their next meeting on Jan. 21.