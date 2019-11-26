Madison commissioners review funding requests

The city commissioners and Mayor Marshall Dennert met for several hours in the middle of the workday on Friday to discuss the preliminary proposals for Madison's 2020 budget.

Part of the information reviewed by the city commissioners, municipal department heads and other city officials included the requests for funding support from local economic development groups and area nonprofit organizations.

In late July, officials with the Lake Area Improvement Corporation sent a letter to the city commissioners requesting that Madison provide $140,000 for the corporation's 2020 budget. Communicating on behalf of LAIC officials, Eric Fosheim, the group's executive director, also asked that the city provide $120,000 as its 2020 contribution to the Forward Madison 3 program, a local job retention and employment development program.

The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce earlier requested that the city provide $85,000 next year for its operations. The Chamber request is the same amount that the organization received in 2018 and '19. The city typically provides the funding for LAIC and Chamber operations from revenue collected from Madison's third-penny sales tax.

The Madison Chamber also asked the city to provide $500 to help sponsor the 2019-20 Leadership Madison program, an adult learning program centered on government and community leadership.

In June, city officials received a request from East Dakota Transit, Madison's bus transit program, to provide matching funds in the amount of $14,250.

Also in June, the city received a request from the Madison Area Arts Council to provide $10,000 for the 2020 budget year. Chris Francis, the arts council's president, noted in his letter that MAAC has used previous budget funds to provide free live concerts, film screenings, art exhibits and guest speakers for the community.

The Domestic Violence Network requested in early September that the city provide $10,000 to help build a new emergency shelter and advocacy center in Madison. The money would go toward a building project that has a total estimated cost of $324,500.

Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership requested in May that Madison provide $2,750 in 2020 funding for the 60s-Plus Dining program, which serves midday meals on weekdays to seniors in the community.

Funding for the Smith-Zimmermann Museum was set at $6,500 in the 2020 budget, and the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center was budgeted to receive $2,000.

The city budgeted $9,080 in 2020 to support the First Planning District, a 3% increase from 2019 funding.