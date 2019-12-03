City to submit request for airport project

Madison's city commissioners last week approved a request sent to the federal government for a grant to help expand the apron used to park aircraft at the Madison Municipal Airport.

City officials are proposing to expand the current airport apron because the construction of a new parallel taxiway caused the removal of nine turf tie-down locations for aircraft. The new taxiway also reduced the size of the current general-aircraft apron on the south end of the paved runway.

Madison officials are planning a $135,000 project to complete an environmental study and perform design work for the expansion of the south apron. The preliminary work will include a geotechnical investigation, surveying, design services, bidding services and project closeout.

The Federal Aviation Administration typically pays 90% of airport-improvement projects, and state and local government pay the remaining 10%. Under that cost-sharing plan, the FAA would provide $121,500, and state and local governments would pay $13,500.

The Madison Airport Board was informed in October that the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission decided to lower the state-aid percentage from 5% to 3.5% on future projects. Previously, the state and local government cost share was 5% each of the project's total cost.

For airport-improvement projects that produce revenue, state government will provide no funding aid.

The proposed new apron at Madison's airport would provide room for seven new on-pavement aircraft tiedown locations and offer space for future hangar development.

Excavation permit deadline

The city commissioners approved changes to an ordinance that limits digging up property within Madison's city limits to warmer months.

City laws had limited issuing permits for excavations, except due to emergencies, to warmer months by saying, "...permits will not be issued November 1 through April 1."

Weeks ago, Commissioner Bob Thill asked for changes, saying that city officials would not issue permits from Oct. 1 to April 1, and workers would need to complete excavation by Oct. 15. The city commissioners had approved the first reading of the revision.

During the revised ordinance's second reading, the Oct. 15 deadline was amended. The revision stated, "No excavation shall be accomplished after November 1 unless otherwise approved in writing by the Street Superintendent or City Engineer."

Thill wanted the commissioners to return to his Oct. 15 excavation deadline. The other commissioners and the mayor agreed to the mid-October deadline, if accompanied by the approval in writing by the street superintendent or city engineer.

The revised ordinance was approved.