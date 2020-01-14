Maddie Nipe to speak at EMPOWER graduation

The EMPOWER graduation ceremony for fifth-graders at Madison Elementary School has a guest speaker.

Maddie Nipe, a Madison High School graduate and former Miss South Dakota, will address the students.

The program will be held from 1-1:30 p.m. in the MES gymnasium on Friday.

EMPOWER is a program, taught by Lake County School Resource Officer Ben Gant, to educate youth on how to be a good citizen; how to be honest and trustworthy; how to recognize the dangers of tobacco/vaping and alcohol; as well as how to resist and remain drug-free from marijuana, meth and prescription medications.

The goal of the program is to teach students that, when they are faced with these issues, they are empowered to make the right decisions.