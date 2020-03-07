March 7, 2020

Walburg files as county treasurer candidate



Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:52 pm

Walburg files as county treasurer candidate By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Lake County Auditor's Office announced on Thursday afternoon that Debra Walburg had filed an election petition to run as a Republican candidate during the 2020 election for the county treasurer's position.

Earlier this week, Auditor Bobbi Janke announced that Adam Leighton, a Republican, filed papers to join the county commission race. Incumbents Deb Reinicke, Republican, and Roger Hageman, Republican, have also filed, along with John Doblar, a Democrat.

Among the other Lake County offices up for election this fall, State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, Republican, and  Coroner Mark Rustand, Republican, have filed petitions for re-election.

Republicans candidates who file a petition for a county office need 25 signatures, Democratic candidates need 27 signatures, and Libertarians need a single signature. The deadline for candidates to file their petitions is March 31.

Independent candidates who plan to file a petition have until April 28. Independents need 53 signatures to complete their petitions.

The political party decisions related to whether a primary election is necessary are made after the deadline for filing has passed. The decisions are based on the number of election petitions filed.

