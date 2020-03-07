Walburg files as county treasurer candidate

The Lake County Auditor's Office announced on Thursday afternoon that Debra Walburg had filed an election petition to run as a Republican candidate during the 2020 election for the county treasurer's position.

Earlier this week, Auditor Bobbi Janke announced that Adam Leighton, a Republican, filed papers to join the county commission race. Incumbents Deb Reinicke, Republican, and Roger Hageman, Republican, have also filed, along with John Doblar, a Democrat.

Among the other Lake County offices up for election this fall, State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, Republican, and Coroner Mark Rustand, Republican, have filed petitions for re-election.

Republicans candidates who file a petition for a county office need 25 signatures, Democratic candidates need 27 signatures, and Libertarians need a single signature. The deadline for candidates to file their petitions is March 31.

Independent candidates who plan to file a petition have until April 28. Independents need 53 signatures to complete their petitions.

The political party decisions related to whether a primary election is necessary are made after the deadline for filing has passed. The decisions are based on the number of election petitions filed.