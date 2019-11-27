Thanksgiving travel hampered by winter weather

The weather forecast for Thanksgiving 2019 (and the rest of the week) is expected to provide difficulties for travelers in the West and Midwest with a winter storm system taking its time moving across the nation.

The National Weather Service staff in Sioux Falls reported drifting and blowing snow across the region on Wednesday morning. The NWS forecasters said that the drifting (caused by gusts up to 35 mph) would continue to provide problems through the morning hours, but winds would decrease into the afternoon on the day before Thanksgiving.

Weather forecasters predict light snow possible on Thanksgiving Day, accompanied later by freezing drizzle on Thursday night. Stormy weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

Madison weather observers reported that the city had received 3 1/2 inches of snowfall on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, NWS staff received information that one location near Chester had received 5 1/2 inches of snowfall.

Madison city officials announced on Wednesday morning that city workers would not perform their normal recycling pickups since municipal workers were busy with solid-waste pickups due to the holiday and snow removal from streets.

On Wednesday night, the skies in the region are expected as partly cloudy, with a low of about 10 degrees.

On Thanksgiving Day, forecasters predict a chance of snow after 1 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 27 degrees. Southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph are expected with a chance of precipitation calculated at 50%. On Thanksgiving night, southeast South Dakota residents should expect freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 1 a.m. and later the region could receive a freezing drizzle. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

During Thursday night, cloudy skies are predicted with temperatures rising to about 30 degrees by 4 a.m.

On Friday, forecasters expect rain or freezing rain before 2 p.m, and later rain and snow is predicted to fall. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch. The high temperature should climb to about 35 degrees. On Friday night, rain and snow is forecasted, possibly mixed with sleet before 8 p.m. Later, between 8-9 p.m., rain is expected, possibly mixed with snow, and then rainfall after 9 p.m. A low of about 31 degrees predicted with a chance of precipitation at 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than 1/2 inch is possible.

On Saturday, rain is forecasted to arrive before 8 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow is predicted between 8-9 a.m., and later rain is likely to fall after 9 a.m. The chance of precipitation stands at 90% with new snow accumulation of less than 1/2 inch possible.

On Saturday night, rain and snow is forecasted, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

On Sunday, snowfall is forecast, mainly before 7 a.m. with the chance of precipitation predicted at 80%.

Next Monday and Tuesday, the weather is expected to become sunny with Tuesday's high temperature reaching 33 degrees.