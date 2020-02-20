State requires county to raise property valuations

Lake County Director of Equalization Rick Becker is doing what he can to take the bite out of the tax increase property owners are likely to see this year.

At Tuesday morning's meeting of the Lake County Commission, Becker reported on action he is proposing in response to a letter from the state Department of Revenue instructing Lake County to get property valuations in compliance with state law or face corrective action. Lake County has been out of compliance for three out of the past four years.

State law requires property valuations to be set based on sales with the median -- or middle -- used to determine the assessment ratio. SDCL 10-6-33.8 says the assessment ratio may not be below 85% and or above 100%. Lake County was at 73.56% when audited.

"I knew we had to do something to raise values," Becker said.

His initial proposal to the Department of Revenue was rejected. The state suggested raising land values in the City of Madison 25% and building valuations 20%. Elsewhere in the county, an increase of 15% for land valuations and 10% for buildings was recommended. Ag land is taxed differently and not included in the recommended increase.

"I'm not comfortable with going that high, especially with the flooding," Becker told commissioners.

He has proposed incrementally increasing valuations over two years. In the first round of adjustments, he is recommending more modest increases with valuations within city limits being higher because the county has not looked at those "for quite a while."

Becker is recommending a 20% increase in property valuations within city limits and a 15% increase in structure valuations. Outside city limits, he is recommending a 10% increase on land valuations.

"Then, next year, we'll have to do some more increases, but it will spread it out over a few years," Becker said.

If the state does not accept the proposal, corrective action would involve setting an equalization factor which is above 1.0. If the county were to do nothing, the equalization factor could be set at 1.15. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, explained what this would mean for taxpayers.

"You're paying taxes on more than the value of the house," she said.

In a letter to the county, the state used the example of a home valued at $150,000. If the county were to have an equalization factor of 1.15, taxpayers would pay taxes on $172,500.

Gust reported that in previous years, when the county was not in compliance, the director of equalization was alerted, but no corrective action was taken.

"In the last few years, they have been generous and given a 1.00 instead of what they should have," she said.

Becker, who was appointed to his position in June 2017, noted the issues which prevented him from addressing this problem earlier, including a high staff turnover. He also reiterated several times his discomfort in making the jump in property valuations in a single year.

County Commissioner Dennis Slaughter used a colloquialism to express his disagreement with this approach.

"I'd almost rather have one spanking than two," he said.

Commissioner Deb Reinicke was concerned with the tone of the letter from the state, especially the threat that corrective action could be taken. Becker explained that corrective action would involve setting the equalization factor above 1.00. He also provided a justification for his proposal.

"The homeowner -- I'm looking at them, too," he said.

He would also like to see how flooding affects sales in the future. If sale prices go down as a result of the flooding, it may not be necessary to increase valuations a second time.

"The sales we're using now are last year's sales," Becker explained.

Should the state accept Becker's proposal of an incremental increase, the Department of Revenue may still set an equalization factor. The number currently being discussed is 1.04. Should that happen, a $150,000 home would be taxed at $156,000.

Reinicke said she would like the county to be in compliance, but was willing to accept Becker's proposal. However, she insisted Becker obtain a letter from the Department of Revenue if his proposal is accepted.

"If we go this route, we have to have a letter that's in a legal file," she said. "I don't want them to come back and say, `That isn't what we said'."