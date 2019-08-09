Rutland School Board to meet

The Rutland School Board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the board meeting room.

In addition to conducting routine business, the board will hear three reports: the Prairie Lakes Educational Co-op, principal's report and superintendent's report. Board members will continue to review school policies.

In addition, they will take action on a contract for services with Madison Regional Health System, a coaching resignation and a coaching contract. They will also receive reports on the Associated School Boards of South Dakota/School Administrators of South Dakota joint convention.

Finally, the board will take action to set the following: sub pay, cost of activity passes, lunch prices, procurement bid, aftercare prices and board pay.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.