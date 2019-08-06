MRHS Foundation names new director

Jim Edwards, president of the Madison Regional Health Foundation board, has announced Beth Knuths of Madison as the foundation's new director.

"Beth enjoys talking to people, hearing why MRHS is important to them and finding ways for people to support and contribute to our cause. We look forward to working with Beth to further the foundation's mission," Edwards said.

To help her get acclimated to her new responsibilities, Knuths said she has been visiting with MRHS staff and volunteers and reading foundation board meeting minutes and patient testimonials. She also has been reading the 135 years of history of this community-based, independent and nonprofit hospital.

"I have a new appreciation for this place," Knuths said. "I see how hard people have worked to build and sustain our hospital through the years -- the dedicated staff, committed board members and generous community members. I am inspired to help to ensure continued support of MRHS -- this wonderful facility, its staff of skilled and caring people -- keeping Madison Regional Health System here in our community for future generations."

The foundation was formed in 2013 to provide resources to assist the MRHS in identifying and meeting the ever-changing health-care needs of the communities it serves. The foundation utilizes donations to improve medical care through equipment and technology upgrades, enhancements to patient care and capital improvements.

Knuths and her husband Jon have lived in Madison since 1986 and raised their family here. Previously, Knuths worked at the Dakota State University Foundation and the Madison Central School Educational Foundation.

"I have been given the opportunity to serve three of our community's largest nonprofit organizations and help further their missions. I enjoy working with passionate board members, staff and community members to make a difference right here in our own community."

Knuths said she has found that the people who are the most satisfied with their lives are the ones who are the most embedded in their communities and who have engaged in acts of kindness and philanthropy.

"We have a lot of good people here in the Madison area who care about our community, its future and the greater good," she added.