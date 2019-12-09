City schedules hearings next week on improvement project funding

The city commissioners will hold hearings next week to discuss proposed wastewater- and storm sewer-improvement projects in Madison and plans to apply for grants and/or loans up to $8.7 million to help pay for the construction.

The Madison City Commission has scheduled hearings starting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 to discuss the proposed projects, available financing and sources of repayment for any loans.

The commissioners expect city officials in the future to submit applications to state and federal agencies for up to $4.5 million for proposed construction improvements to the city's wastewater system and up to $4.2 million for proposed improvements to the storm-sewer system.

Madison officials are planning to conduct the wastewater and storm-sewer improvements alongside a water system-improvement project conducted during the next several years in neighborhoods in northeast and northwest parts of the city.

To help pay for the projects, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources could provide either grants or loans. Any state grants could originate from the state Consolidated Water Facilities Loan program. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program could provide loans are typically have terms set at 2.5% interest for 30 years.

The state Board of Water and Natural Resources may forgive all or a portion of the loan principal.

City officials plans to provide the amount and sources of the funds when the applications are presented during a scheduled board meeting.

Madison could also receive funds in the form of federal grants and loans from USDA Rural Development. USDA-RD loans are typically issued with terms of 3% interest for 30 years for wastewater projects. The USDA-RD loan terms are 3% for 40 years.

Individuals interested in Madison's wastewater and storm-sewer projects are invited to attend the city commissioners' hearings on Dec. 16, held during their regular Monday meeting.