County to hold year-end meeting

The Lake County Commission will conduct a list of end-of-the-year tasks when it gathers in its meeting room located on the ground level of the Lake County Courthouse in Madison at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The meeting will start with any public comments and move toward a 4:05 supplemental-budget hearing for a RD-BR 2019 budget resolution. The county commissioners will consider approving the year-end accounts payable, a contingency transfer resolution, and an operating transfer to county emergency management.

The commissioners will consider assigning and unassigning 2019 funds, decisions that include:

-- Assigning the 2019 liquor tax reversion of $54,275.97 to the public safety building project fund.

-- Unassigning the 2019 point of dispense grant expenses of $6,141.74.

-- Unassigning the Bridge Improvement Grant engineering expenses of $23,181.36.

The commissioners will also consider:

-- Approving an automatic budget supplement for the sheriff's department.

-- Approving a document for the Lake County Commission and Amert Construction of Madison for the courthouse remodel and bathroom project.

-- Accepting the sponsorship of a hazard mitigation grant program related to September 2019 flooding.

The county commissioners have also scheduled a closed session related to pending litigation and consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.

The courthouse will close on Wednesday, New Year's Day. The commissioners will conduct a meeting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 7.