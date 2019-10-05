Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, crunchy cranberry salad
Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cinnamon pears, breadstick, lettuce salad
Thursday: Pork loin in celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Cheeseburger potato soup, spiced peaches, crackers, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish, company potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, peas, fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Pizza, lettuce salad, fruit
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Waffle sticks
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, banana
Wednesday: Sloppy joes and chips, or crispy chicken salad; cooked carrots, pineapple
Thursday: Tornadoes, or chef salad; green beans, orange wedges
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; peas, pineapple
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pizza, California blend vegetables, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches
Wednesday: Tacos, corn, applesauce
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, tri-taters, fresh fruit
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Egg and sausage
Tuesday: Waffles
Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick
Thursday: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans
Tuesday: Hamburger, green beans
Wednesday: Mr. Rib sandwich, corn
Thursday: Soft-shell taco, black beans
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli, breadstick.
Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy, bread. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots
Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn, garlic toast, jello. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn, garlic toast, jello
Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; tater tots.