Library services evolve to meet needs of community

Bad libraries build collections.

Good libraries build services.

Great libraries build communities.

That's the belief of R. David Lankes, professor and director of the School of Library and Information Science at the University of South Carolina.

As a standard, it sets the bar high, but not higher than the Madison Public Library is able to achieve. With an ever-evolving program of services, the Madison Public Library works to build community.

"It's about building relationships," said Melanie Argo, systems librarian, when describing a home delivery service the local library offers its patrons. "I'm hoping this is another avenue where we can continue to build relationships and grow our presence in the community."

The home delivery service has been around for years. However, in recent months the library has been working to highlight the program so homebound patrons can continue to take advantage of services.

"Just about anything that's in the library is available via home delivery," Argo said. "All they have to do is call and ask."

The service is not designed as a convenience for those who are able to visit the library. Rather, it's for those who live within the city limits but are homebound as a result of illness, age or handicap.

"Recently, there was a patron who comes in regularly and we hadn't seen him in a while," Argo said. "He is an avid reader. He was in here at least once a week."

Library staff learned he was hospitalized when a family member reached out to the library.

"We knew what he likes to read and titles he was waiting for," Argo said. With that information, they selected some books for him and delivered them to his hospital room.

"I think that lifted his spirits," she said.

To take advantage of the service, individuals living within the city limits need to have or get a library card.

"Getting a library card is very simple. We just need your contact information," Argo said.

Then, patrons just need to call with their requests. Some patrons indicate specific titles; some indicate a genre or format. The more tech-savvy patrons can even put a hold on a specific book from their home computer.

The library will check out selected books to the patron and deliver them. About once a month, library staff will work with the patron to exchange those books for others. One library patron has been taking advantage of this service for over a decade.

"Because she's been doing it so long, we know what she likes. Sometimes we'll stick in a new author," Argo said.

She encourages library patrons -- or those who would like to become patrons -- to call the library. Staff will be more than happy to assist callers and to answer questions.

The home delivery program isn't the only service the library is spotlighting. In December, the library is exploring a new way of providing children's services.

In the past, the library has hosted a craft afternoon on Friday. However, attendance has been declining.

"With today's busy parents and busy children, one more place to go on Friday afternoon may not be what they wanted," said children's librarian Lisa Martin.

However, library staff believe parents still want to give their children a break from screens, so they brainstormed other possibilities. With the popularity of subscription boxes for kids, they decided to imitate that concept with Winter Break kits.

The kits are a scaled-back version of subscription boxes, which Martin describes as being "like an interactive magazine." Each of the 12 kits will include activities structured around a theme.

A kit developed around the theme of "winter magic" will include the materials needed to make a magic wand and a sheet from which children can learn to do hand magic. The kits will also provide the opportunity to learn about the feasts celebrated in midwinter by different faiths, such as Hanukkah.

"It's something to look forward to every day during their winter break," Martin said.

The kits are designed for children in elementary school. Martin said some kits have pieces that could be a choking hazard for younger children. In addition, they do require at least some understanding of reading and writing.

Kits can be picked up on Dec. 16. As a result of early promotion, more than 60 families had signed up for the kits at the time of the interview.

On New Year's Eve, the library will host a "Noon Year's Eve" party for elementary school children. It will include games, crafts, a countdown to noon, and pizza. Families are asked to RSVP and to bring a dozen treats to share.

By having both home-based and library-based activities for children, the library is continuing its efforts to build community.

"We're trying to make the library fit the lives of our patrons," Martin said. "Our job is to be accessible to everybody."