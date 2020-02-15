Property to be auctioned at county commission meeting

The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse.

Following routine business, Treasurer Deb Walburg will bring three matters before the commission: tax deed property clarifications, change check error, and two elderly tax freeze abatements. Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will speak with commissioners about sandbag purchases and update the dive team roster.

At 9:30 a.m., lots four and five of Poelke's Addition in Junius will be auctioned. The property address is 23314 448th Ave., Madison.

County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present three utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy, discuss annual bid letting, propose to amend the five-year transportation plan, and discuss equipment.

Auditor Bobbi Janke will present the 2019 Lake County annual report, and Director of Equalization Rick Becker will discuss assessment intentions.

Discussion items include overtime policy, school tours on April 7 to mark National County Government Month, and an update on county-owned property in Junius.