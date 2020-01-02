Flandreau farmers report impressive yields for 2019

Two Flandreau-area farmers earned third-place spots in a 2019 corn-yield contest sponsored by the South Dakota Corn Growers Association for their average per-acre yields from crop fields located in southeastern South Dakota.

Ben LeBrun of Flandreau placed third among farmers who used conventional, non-irrigated corn-growing practices with an average yield of 270.54 bushels per acre. Adam Wiese of Flandreau placed third among farmers who used conventional, irrigated growing methods with an average of 219.37 bushels per acre.

Randy Hascall, SDCGA senior writer, described 2019 as "...one of the most-challenging growing seasons ever." However, eight contestants in a contest sponsored by the South Dakota Corn Growers raised corn that yielded more than 270 bushels an acre.

For the second consecutive year, Scott McKee of Hawarden, Iowa had the highest yield in the contest at 291.82 bushels per acre on a South Dakota field near the Iowa border, Hascall reported in an association press release.

The association will award plaques to state and district place winners in six categories.

SDCGA officials reported the winners in each category, the hybrid seeds that they planted, and the average yields.

For conventional, non-irrigated corn fields, 1. Dean Bosse of Elk Point, Pioneer P1197AM, 277.61; 2. Brian Hefty of Baltic, Hefty Seed H5812, 274.44; and 3. Ben LeBrun of Flandreau, Channel 209-51VT2PRIB, 270.54.

For no-till, non-irrigated corn fields, 1. Scott McKee of Hawarden, Pioneer P1082AM, 291.82; 2. Richard Arneson of Tulare, Dekalb DKC44-80RIB, 217.43; and 3. Garrett Masat of Redfield, Dekalb DKC50-09RIB, 215.83.

For strip, minimum, mulch, ridge-till non-irrigated corn fields, 1. Brennen Reid Bird of Elk Point, Channel 213-19VT2P, 277.68; 2. Brennen Reid Bird of Elk Point, Channel 213-19VT2P, 274.15; and 3. Daryl Akland of Beresford, Pioneer P1366AM, 244.88.

For no-till, irrigated corn fields, one awardee, Jim Sheehan of Pierre, Croplan Seed 4199VT2PRI, 168.39.

For strip, minimum, mulch, ridge-till irrigated corn fields, 1. Tyler & Jerry Poeschl of Yankton, Pioneer P1366AM, 280.83; and 2. John Yaggie of Yankton, Pioneer P1366AM, 277.89.

For conventional, irrigated corn fields, 1. Tom & Don Logue of Volin, Pioneer P0688AM, 257.03; 2. Kory Standy of Platte, Dekalb DKC63-21RIB, 239.39; and 3. Adam Wiese of Flandreau Dekalb DKC58-34RIB, 219.37.

The staff with the S.D. Corn Growers noted that spring rains and flooding delayed planting throughout much of the state and prevented many fields from being planted. In addition, standing water, cool weather, hail and green snap (cornstalk breakage) took a toll on yields. The 2019 harvest was also delayed.

The yield contest still drew a solid number of entries. The South Dakota contest is held in conjunction with the National Corn Yield Contest, which is organized by the National Corn Growers Association and in its 55th year.