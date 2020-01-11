January 11, 2020

Oldham-Ramona board to meet Monday

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 3:14 pm

Oldham-Ramona board to meet Monday By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the superintendent's office.

After approving the consent agenda, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer.

Items of new business include setting the board election date, superintendent evaluation, state food service audit, and reviewing and revising policies related to the administration of medication, the student directory, internet safety, bullying and student health. The recommended date for the board election is April 14.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10.

