Madison School Board will review district policies

The Madison School Board will consider hearing the second readings of four school district policies that were revised, when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The school board members will hear the second readings of the district policies regarding the adoption of policies, policy suspensions, opportunities for board member development, and superintendent and other school administrator evaluations.

After hearing the second readings, the board members will consider giving their approval.

During a review of personnel changes, the board members will consider giving their approval to the hiring of Brenna Johnson as a seventh-grade girls' basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year.

The board members will consider reviewing board policies regarding the adoption of annual budgets, rental and service charges for musical instruments, forms for musical instrument rental requests and receipts, the deposit and investment of funds, bonded employees and officers, inventories, purchasing, payday schedules, cash in school buildings, and disposal procedures for school properties.

They will also hear the first reading of two policies dealing with transfers between funds in the district's budget and auditing procedures.