Madison prepares for Division Ave. water-main project

City commissioners on Monday approved advertising for bids for a 2020 water-main improvement project along Division Ave. in Madison.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the commissioners that the project involved replacing underground water main along Division Ave. from N. 1st St. to S. 4th St. Madison officials plan to advertise for contractor bids to perform the work and open any submitted bids at 1 p.m. on March 5 at City Hall.

The project involves the installation of 2,200 feet of 8-inch water main and the boring installation of 100 feet of 24-inch steel-casing pipe. In addition, crews will need to remove 1,941 square yards of asphalt surfacing, complete some minor removal and installation of concrete, provide 1,849 tons of granular material, and install 1,941 square yards of 4-inch-thick asphalt surfacing.

Water building renovations

City commissioners rejected four bids that were submitted by contractors interested in renovating the city's water building located along S. Highland Ave., west of the former Cars for Les building.

The commissioners rejected the bids because each was higher than the estimated cost of the project.

The project is intended to improve the city building and the surrounding lot. The improvements include concrete demolition, concrete pouring, insulation and liner-panel installation, replacement of walk-in and garage doors, and building signs.

The low bid for the project was provided by Amert Construction of Madison at $258,800. The high bid was submitted by Mills Construction of Brookings at $289,000. Two other bids were submitted -- Ronning Enterprises of Sioux Falls at $269,980 and BKM Construction & Consulting of Sioux Falls at $276,521.

City officials had initially estimated the project's cost at $193,000.

Industrial park land

Commissioners approved an agreement with the Lake Area Improvement Corporation to use Lot B of Lot 4 in the Lakeview Industrial Park as the site for a proposed new water tower and electric substation.

The city previously owned Lot C in the industrial park, but officials had determined that Lot B was a preferred location for the new infrastructure.

The city and LAIC agreed to a three-year development covenant regarding the land. Comes said the lot was located south of Madison's SlyDog Inc. plant, a manufacturing facility that produces snowmobile skis and other snowmobile parts. The lot is located south of S.E. 12th St.

Fire department alcohol license

The commissioners acknowledged an application from Madison Fire Department officials for a temporary alcohol license for an event on April 4 at the Downtown Armory. The Madison Fire Department holds its annual fund-raising Fireman's Dance each spring at the armory.

The commissioners scheduled a hearing at 5:30 p.m. on March 2 to consider approval of the temporary alcohol license.

Theater malt-beverage license

Commissioners also acknowledged an application for a retail malt-beverage license submitted by the owners of Dakota Cinema in Madison. The operators of the movie theater have applied for a retail malt-beverage and South Dakota farm wine license.

The commissioners scheduled a hearing to consider the application at 5:30 p.m. on March 2.