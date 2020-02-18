Kelly Johnson files for commission race

Two weeks before the deadline to file petitions to run in this spring's Madison City Commission election, it looks as if Madison voters will need to cast ballots for three candidates vying for two seats on the commission.

On Friday afternoon, staff at the Madison Finance Office reported that Kelly Johnson filed his nominating petition to run for re-election for another three-year term on the city commission.

Johnson took out nominating petition forms on Jan. 30.

Madison and the Madison Central School District have scheduled a combined city-school board election on April 14. The city commission and the school board each have two seats up for election. Candidates in both elections could start collecting voters signatures on Jan. 31. The candidates need to return their completed petitions before the end of the business day on Feb. 28.

The terms of incumbent city commissioners Johnson and Jeremiah Corbin will expire this spring.

The finance office reported on Feb. 7 that Adam C. Shaw of Madison had turned in his completed petition forms as a candidate seeking a seat on the city commission. On Feb. 3, city staff announced that Patrick Mullen of Madison filed his completed nominating petition forms to join the city race.

On Feb. 11, staff announced that Jenny Wolff of Madison had taken out nominating petition forms as a candidate in the city election.

Corbin obtained nominating petition papers on Feb. 3 to run for re-election, and Jerae Wire of Madison obtained petition forms on Jan. 30 from the city office.

In the school board election, Rob Honomichl of Madison had his election petition to run for a seat on the Madison School Board validated and filed on Monday, according to a report from the business office of the Madison Central School District.

School board members Honomichl and Shawn Miller will have their current terms end in 2020.

School officials reported last Tuesday that Richard Avery, a Madison-area resident, had also filed a nominating petition to run for a seat on the school board.

Persons serving on the school board and the Madison City Commission have three-year terms in office.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid voter signatures from Madison residents. School board candidates need to collect 20 valid voter signatures.