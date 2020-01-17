Wiese sees easing of state revenue worries

The dark clouds of fiscal problems for South Dakota have fallen away a bit with the start of the new year, because state revenue numbers are looking a little better and the international trade war has seen a truce.

Gov. Kristi Noem opened the 2020 Legislature on Tuesday with her State of the State address and noted that the latest numbers for tax revenue were "...slightly better than expected." In her late 2019 budget address, Noem had proposed no increases in state aid to K-12 education and health-care providers and no wage increases for state employees.

Marli Wiese of Madison, a District 8 representative, attended Noem's address to the lawmakers and was gratified that the governor's administration had found some more-optimistic revenue data.

"I was glad to see that (Noem) could move off of the 0% increase," Wiese said.

Noem said, with the better-than-expected revenue, "...we may have the extra flexibility to achieve the things we want to accomplish. My number one priority with additional, ongoing money will be to provide increases to K-12 schools, providers and state employees."

According to Wiese, some South Dakotans have taken a conservative tack with their finances during the last year, due to bad weather, including flooding in southeastern South Dakota, and punitive trade tariffs, which have hurt international ag markets.

"People have been holding back on their spending, and that, in turn, has affected sales tax revenue," Wiese said.

Wiese, whose family makes its living as farmers, added that Wednesday's phase 1, U.S.-China trade agreement had provided some relief and increased confidence in the agricultural sector. The partial trade deal includes hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. ag exports to China.

Wiese said the agreement is "...a big shot in the arm for farmers," and ag producers could plan and obtain financing with more confidence.

Noem also offered to compromise on allowing hemp in South Dakota as an agricultural crop. Wiese noted that other states surrounding South Dakota are seriously moving toward developing hemp -- which is the fiber used for things such as textiles, paper and clothing, and not the cannabis drug -- as a commercial ag crop. Wiese said that even if South Dakota farmers don't grow hemp, the state will need to prepare for the transportation of hemp across the state from producers to processors.

"Most of the governor's concern rests on public safety," Wiese said. "She doesn't want to stretch our law-enforcement resources too thin.

``However, if our neighbors want to grow and process (hemp), it's just about impossible not to deal with that product."

Wiese was also in the audience for Chief Justice David Gilbertson's final State of the Judiciary address on Wednesday. Gilbertson plans to retire from the South Dakota Supreme Court due to mandatory retirement rules.

During Gilbertson's administration of the state judiciary system, the state courts set up drug courts and lawmakers approved presumptive probation for some nonviolent, lower-level crimes, including some drug possession and use.

The state operates drug courts in a limited number of counties, including Minnehaha and Pennington counties. The drug courts emphasize treatment and rehabilitation for certain types of offenders rather than stressing incarceration. In his speech, Gilbertson pointed out that the amount of money spent on average for an offender in the DUI and drug courts, about $8,000, is less than imprisoning a person in South Dakota prisons for a year, about $22,000.

Gilbertson can also point out that the state drug, DUI and veterans courts -- with 135 graduates -- had a lower re-offender rate of 18% than the state prison system re-offender rate of 43%.

Wiese said that Gilbertson had stressed the point that "...a lot of these cases really don't need incarceration." According to Wiese, Gilbertson also asked for more state financial support for court services officers, supporting current staff and expanding staff where needed.

In her speech, Noem credited the legislators for providing $5 million as matching funds for broadband internet improvements. The governor said the $5 million was used to create a $25 million investment -- with added federal dollars -- in developing high-speed broadband infrastructure.

"All areas of our state need broadband, especially if we're going to develop precision agriculture," Wiese said.

Wiese also appreciated Noem's mention of Dakota State University in Madison as a leader in cybersecurity and the university's designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations.

(The Community News Service contributed to this article.)