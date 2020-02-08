Madison School Board to hear first readings of policy changes

The Madison School Board will hear the first readings of changes to four school district policies when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The school board members will review changes to four policies that are associated with school district personnel. The policies are related to staff health and safety regarding communicable diseases, staff health and safety related to workers' compensation, staff participation in political activities, suspension and dismissal of professional staff members for cause.

The board members will need to hold a second reading of the proposed changes before approving them.

The board members will also review 13 school district policies. They are related to equal opportunity employment, staff employment recommendations and reference information, the form for the release of reference information, the definition of professional certified staff, staff fringe benefits, professional staff hiring, criminal background checks, arrangements for professional staff substitutes, substitute teacher guidelines, professional staff assignments and transfers, non-school employment of professional staff members, school building visitors, and compensation for work.

The board members will consider approving personnel changes that include hiring Audriana Haverland as a weekend custodian to replace Jum Rukkusol. Rukkusol will move to the elementary custodial position, a job previously held by Richard Caldwell. They will also review hiring Sarah Torres, Cooper McDermott and Abbie Strasser as playground supervisors.

After they listen to administrators' reports, the board members will receive appreciation certificates.

In other business, the school board members will consider:

-- Hearing Paula Kingery, the district's special education director, speak about the South Dakota Comprehensive Plan.

-- Approving proposed changes to the 2019-20 district calendar for make-up days.

-- Approving the 2020-21 school start date and the calendar for the next school year.

-- Reviewing a chiller proposal for the middle school heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.

-- Accepting the 2018-19 Quam & Berglund audit report concerning the school district's finances.

-- Appointing Brad Eichmann as a surplus property appraiser to replace Riki Hansen.

At the end of the meeting, the board members have scheduled a closed session to prepare for contract negotiations or for negotiating with employees or employee representatives.