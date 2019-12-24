City to review building-permit fee waiver

The Madison City Commission will consider waiving building-permit fees for property owners in Madison when it meets at noon on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will consider temporarily waiving building permit fees for home and business owners and other property owners who need to make repairs to damage caused by September flooding.

The commissioners will also consider accepting the sponsorship of a hazard mitigation grant program that will deal with projects to lessen flood damage, especially projects related to federal disasters that were declared in 2019.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an intergovernmental between the city and the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an addition to a labor agreement between the city and the Teamsters Local Union 120.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a legal services agreement with Jencks Law of Madison.

-- Accepting a revised preliminary engineering report from Banner Associates regarding sanitary- and storm-sewer improvements.

-- Approving a transfer of funds to help pay for 2019 disaster relief.

-- Awarding the bids to contractors who will supply chemicals during 2020 that are used at the municipal water-treatment plant

-- Approving a commercial solid-waste hauler’s license for Bud’s Clean Up Service of Madison.

The commissioners have scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting for a personnel issue in which they will discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term, employee, does not include any independent contractor.