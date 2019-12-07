December 7, 2019

Posted: Friday, December 6, 2019 4:04 pm

Chester board to meet on Monday By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Chester School Board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.

Early in the meeting, the board will hear strategic planning presentations from Lesli Jutting of Big River Consulting and from Tom Oster with Dakota Ed Consulting.

The board will conduct routine business and receive a report from business manager Kristi Lewis. She will ask the board to approve increasing the imprest fund from $4,000 to $8,000, a recommendation made as a result of the fiscal year 2019 audit.

Elementary Principal Amy Johnson will report on parent-teacher conferences and on literacy night. Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will report on semester tests and provide an extracurricular summary.

Superintendent Health Larson will ask the board to approve a representative for the Legislative Action Network. He will also provide a report on the Perkins Funding Consortium and the upcoming legislative session.

