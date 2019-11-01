AARP, DSU students to host community fraud presentations

AARP South Dakota and Dakota State University cybersecurity students are hosting free community fraud presentations on Saturday and Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help citizens of every age take the necessary steps to protect their digital identities.

DSU cybersecurity students, armed with information from the AARP Fraud Watch Network, are sharing critical information to help people protect their digital identities and be cyber safe.

Information sessions are free and open to all. The content will be the same for each event; attendees should choose just one session. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required as space is limited. To register, visit aarp.event.com/DSUCyberSecurity or call 1-844-227-9304.

Session 1 is Saturday in the DSU Beacom Institute of Technology collaborative space.

Session 2 is Monday in the DSU Karl Mundt Library Room 201.

Identity fraud is a growing problem in the U.S. In 2017, 16.7 million Americans lost nearly $17 billion. One contributing factor to this growth is the increasing number of data breaches. Most security experts say everyone has been affected by a data breach in some way.