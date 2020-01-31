First candidate for county commission files petition

Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke announced on Thursday morning that Deb Reinicke, Republican, has filed a petition for a seat on the Lake County Commission.

Reinicke, who currently serves on the commission, is the first candidate to do so. She holds one of three seats which voters will fill this fall when they go to the polls. The other seats are currently held by Roger Hageman and Dennis Slaughter.

Other county positions which are open this year are Lake County State's Attorney, a position currently held by Wendy Kloeppner; Lake County Treasurer, a position currently held by Deb Walburg; and Lake County Coroner, a position currently held by Mark Rustand.

Republicans who wish to file a petition for county office need 25 signatures; Democrats who wish to file need 27 signatures; and Libertarians who wish to file need a single signature. Their deadline for filing is March 31.

Independents who wish to file a petition have until April 28 to do so. They need 53 signatures.

The decision regarding whether a primary election will be held will be made after the deadline for filing has passed and will be based on the number of petitions filed, according to Janke.