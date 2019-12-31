East River presents three $5,000 donations

Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), the Madison Fire Department and Prairie Village have all received $5,000 donations from East River Electric Power Cooperative.

East River participated in CoBank's Sharing Success Program which is a matching grant program. East River donated $2,500 and CoBank matched that amount.

"CoBank recognizes that our customers know best where funding can most effectively be provided to benefit their communities," said Jake Good, vice president of CoBank. "The Sharing Success Program is a great way for us to positively impact the communities of our customers."

ICAP, headquartered in Madison, is a community-based non-profit organization which serves primarily low-income families and senior citizens in a 14-county area of east-central South Dakota. ICAP administers a variety of programs supported through grants, donations and other community resources to assist participants and their communities to achieve full potential.

Arleen Weerheim, ICAP's deputy director, expressed gratitude for the donation.

"Thank you very much for this generous donation. The funds will go to good use to assist low-income families in our community," she said.

Locally, ICAP is involved in the Encore store, emergency assistance and other low-income programs.

The Madison Fire Department has 28 volunteers and one full-time employee. The department provides fire protection for 10 of the 16 townships in Lake County totaling 350 square miles. It also provides mutual aid for structure fires for four towns surrounding Madison.

"Thank you for selecting Madison's Fire Department for this donation," said Randy Minnaert, fire chief. "We are excited to utilize the funds for equipment for our new engine and personal protective equipment. If it wasn't for local businesses supporting us, we couldn't be as active or provide as many services."

Prairie Village is a recreated historic village featuring artifact-filled buildings from the early part of the 20th Century. It holds numerous events throughout the season, including a pageant, concert series, railroad celebration and the giant Steam Threshing Jamboree in late August.

Faron Wahl, manager of Prairie Village, said, "We are humbled and deeply grateful to East River and CoBank for their generosity and support of our mission through this kind and unexpected gift."

The funds will be utilized to assist operations-related projects affected by weather challenges and growth needs, he said.