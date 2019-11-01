County commission meets Tuesday

The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

Following routine business, the commissioners will approve a memorandum of understanding with the City of Madison outlining the cost share agreement for the Section 22 flood risk management study which will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; receive a quarterly report from 4-H advisor Jennifer Hayford; and consider two applications for occupancy for underground construction from the Orland Ridge Dairy, LLC.

John Snedeker with Butler Machinery and the county Highway Department will speak with commissioners about a backhoe purchase. Sheriff Tim Walburg will bring two issues before the commission: a DUI overtime grant and a gun purchase.

County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present a culvert inventory. Shelli Gust, commission administrative assistant, will present a personnel matter and ask the commissioners to adopt the new wage scale.

Discussion items include the FEMA ongoing flood risk project 30-day engineering models notification, administrative leave during the Christmas meeting, the last commission meeting of the year, and five-year county highway and bridge plan certification.

The meeting will conclude with an executive session for pending litigation and contractual matters.