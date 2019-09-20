Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Chicken-fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, biscuit, fruit

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked carrots, pineapple, whole grain bread

Friday: Cook's choice

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, green beans, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, company potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Saturday: Goulash with vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Raised donut

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes, or chef salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll, or taco salad; corn, banana

Wednesday: Chicken wrap, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, pears

Thursday: Taco in a bag, or chef salad; taco beans, pineapple

Friday: Grilled cheese and fries, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, peaches

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, applesauce

Wednesday: Fajitas, corn, fresh fruit

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, pears

Friday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Muffin or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick or cereal and toast

Thursday: Long john or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, salad bar

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Wednesday: Barbecued chicken sandwich, veggie, fruit salad bar

Thursday: Mexi tots, veggie, fruit, salad bar

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, super cinni pretzel, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed-crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, stuffed-crust cheese pizza, or turkey and cheese sub; carrots

Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub

Wednesday: Elem: Creamy mac and cheese, or corn dog; frozen juice cup. HS/MS: Creamy mac and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; frozen juice cup

Thursday: Elem: Nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn; broccoli. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn

Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hot dog, or Italian sub; baked fries