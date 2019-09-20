Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Chicken-fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, biscuit, fruit
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked carrots, pineapple, whole grain bread
Friday: Cook's choice
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, green beans, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, company potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Saturday: Goulash with vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Raised donut
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes, or chef salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll, or taco salad; corn, banana
Wednesday: Chicken wrap, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, pears
Thursday: Taco in a bag, or chef salad; taco beans, pineapple
Friday: Grilled cheese and fries, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, peaches
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, applesauce
Wednesday: Fajitas, corn, fresh fruit
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, pears
Friday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Muffin or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick or cereal and toast
Thursday: Long john or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, salad bar
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, veggie, fruit, salad bar
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken sandwich, veggie, fruit salad bar
Thursday: Mexi tots, veggie, fruit, salad bar
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, super cinni pretzel, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed-crust cheese pizza; carrots. HS/MS: Ham and scalloped potatoes, stuffed-crust cheese pizza, or turkey and cheese sub; carrots
Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub
Wednesday: Elem: Creamy mac and cheese, or corn dog; frozen juice cup. HS/MS: Creamy mac and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; frozen juice cup
Thursday: Elem: Nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn; broccoli. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn
Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hot dog, or Italian sub; baked fries