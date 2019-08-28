Madison receives agency requests

In assembling a 2020 municipal budget for Madison, city officials have received requests from several agencies and nonprofit groups during the last several months.

The funding requests come from agencies that offer services to Madison and the surrounding area which range from economic development to the arts.

The city commissioners and Madison officials need to have a 2020 budget assembled for a first reading by Sept. 9. The commissioners did agree to schedule budget meetings at City Hall on the mornings of Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.

In late July, Eric Fosheim, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, requested in a letter that Madison provide LAIC with $140,000 for the organization's 2020 general budget. LAIC officials promote economic development and the retention of jobs in Lake County.

Fosheim noted in the letter that the city has provided $140,000 to LAIC each year since 2007.

Fosheim also asked Madison officials to provide another $120,000 in next year's budget for LAIC's Forward Madison 3 program. Also known as FM3, the program is dedicated to the retention of current jobs and promotion of future employment opportunities in Lake County.

Madison has provided $120,000 annually to Forward Madison programs since 2013.

During the city commissioners' Aug. 5 meeting, Eric Hortness, the chamber's executive director, requested that the city provide $85,000 to the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce to help fund its general operations during 2020.

In late July, the mayor's office received a letter from the GMACC asking the city to provide a sponsorship to the Leadership Madison program. The letter from Courtney Storm, the chamber's promotions and committee coordinator, noted that the city had provided a previous sponsorship amounting to $500.

Leadership Madison operates as an adult-education course, teaching its students about local and state governments and local community groups.

East Dakota Transit Inc., a local bus transportation system, in June sent a funding request letter asking the city to provide $14,250 during 2020. East Dakota Transit is managed by Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit organization based in Madison.

ICAP primarily serves low-income families and senior citizens who live in a 14-county area across east-central South Dakota. ICAP manages the public-transit systems in Madison, Brandon, Hartford and Dell Rapids. Bus passengers who are older than age 60 are asked to make a donation for their rides. The bus riders under age 60 are charged a fee.

The bus-transit programs are operated to provide affordable transportation for members of the public to travel to doctors, dentists, hospitals, nutrition sites, government and social services offices, schools, retail stores and churches.

Kimberly Raske, ICAP fiscal director, in May mailed a request to city officials for $2,750 for the 60s-Plus Dining program. 60s-Plus Dining operates as an adult meal program serving nutritious meals to any person who has reached the age of 60 or older and their spouses. 60s-Plus Dining participants do not need to meet any income or health guidelines to join the program.

In the letter, Raske explained that ICAP would primarily use the city's funding for homebound seniors who receive meals on weekdays. The program delivers hot meals to homes Monday through Friday to clients who are unable to travel to or meet at 60s-Plus Dining congregate or prepaid meal card locations.

Chris Francis, Madison Area Arts Council president, in June requested that the arts and culture organization receive $10,000 from the city in the 2020 budget. Francis noted that the request was the same amount requested in the 2019 budget.

According to Francis, the funding from the city amounts to 60% of the MAAC's annual budget.

The MAAC sponsors free and open community arts events that include live concerts, art exhibitions, film screenings and speakers. The events are held at The BrickHouse Community Arts Center located in downtown Madison.